Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,089,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $416.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $418.75. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.80 and a 200 day moving average of $302.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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