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Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Element Solutions logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Sequoia Financial Advisors cut its Element Solutions stake by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 30,938 shares valued at about $773,000.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 92.32% of the stock held by institutions. Several other funds increased positions, including Goldman Sachs and Millennium Management.
  • Element Solutions reported a strong quarter, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts remain generally positive with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $39.57.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Element Solutions.

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,861 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Element Solutions were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 339.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 344,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,061 shares of the company's stock worth $42,825,000 after acquiring an additional 712,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 872,451 shares of the company's stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 258,233.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 93,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $5,099,393.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 147,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,992.64. This trade represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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