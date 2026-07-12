Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,673 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corning by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,478,959,000 after buying an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Corning stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.12. 5,343,797 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,352,928. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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