Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,063 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after buying an additional 414,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,396,132,000 after buying an additional 224,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after buying an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,136,699,000 after acquiring an additional 972,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $303.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day moving average of $280.18. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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