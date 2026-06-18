Service Properties Trust $SVC Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 732,285 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.92% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Properties Trust

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 41,666,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $49,999,999.20. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,914,999 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,999. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ SVC opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.82 million. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Service Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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