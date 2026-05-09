ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 450.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,909 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $91.14 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $144.71.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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