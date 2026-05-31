ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 413.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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