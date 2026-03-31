ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,785 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 62.5% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. HSBC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.61.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE:NOW opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.ServiceNow's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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