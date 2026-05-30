ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 401.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,020 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,700,970,000 after buying an additional 131,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,291,758,000 after buying an additional 6,213,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $124.56 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citic Securities reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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