ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 362.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,917 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 635,490 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $124,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,824 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,279,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,291,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $124.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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More ServiceNow News

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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