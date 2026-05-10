ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 397.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,291 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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