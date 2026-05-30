ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Holdings Boosted by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 389.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $124.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here