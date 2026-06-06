ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Position Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 407.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,430 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 189,074 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Article Title

Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Article Title

ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Article Title

Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Article Title

Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Article Title

Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary notes that large insider buying in ServiceNow occurred near the peak of earlier SaaS pessimism, highlighting how far sentiment and the stock have already fallen since then. Article Title

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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