ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Holdings Cut by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC decreased its stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,646 shares during the quarter. ServiceTitan makes up 8.5% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of ServiceTitan worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Get Our Latest Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.13. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceTitan news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 51,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $4,206,668.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 94,415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,988,743.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 443,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,113,508.03. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 296,664 shares of company stock worth $19,958,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.89% of the company's stock.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceTitan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceTitan wasn't on the list.

While ServiceTitan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here