Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $536.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.55, for a total transaction of $4,494,865.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,462,896.60. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.17, for a total value of $5,491,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,366,132.92. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 644,468 shares of company stock worth $364,004,497 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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