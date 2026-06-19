Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.0% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,565 shares of the company's stock worth $219,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,692,745 shares of the company's stock worth $130,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,828 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $93,926,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.92. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DYN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 287,956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $5,666,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,663 shares in the company, valued at $229,527.84. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and sold 1,559,462 shares valued at $29,814,746. Insiders own 9.46% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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