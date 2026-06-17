Seven Six Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Seven Six Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,175 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 31,625 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global accounts for approximately 5.5% of Seven Six Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seven Six Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Dine Brands Global worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 821,184 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $26,393,000 after buying an additional 101,054 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 89,316 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.97. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $222.08 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Dine Brands Global's dividend payout ratio is 75.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Dine Brands Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIN

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $51,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,315 shares in the company, valued at $269,017.20. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full‐service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company's primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

Further Reading

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