SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 103,242 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 244.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,503 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 108,746 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,431 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SSNC opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.99 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here