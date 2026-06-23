SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,086,697 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 1,284.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,286 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.58% of Rubrik worth $57,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rubrik by 231.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 31.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rubrik by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company's stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rubrik by 204.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,467,965.44. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $174,450. The trade was a 54.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 276,326 shares of company stock valued at $21,718,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE RBRK opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Rubrik

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report).

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