SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,583 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Ulta Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4%

ULTA opened at $485.52 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $504.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.11. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.57 and a 1-year high of $714.97. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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