SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 258,714 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,550 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amer Sports worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Amer Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,451,291.70. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939 in the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AS shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AS

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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