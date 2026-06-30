SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 45,903 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT - Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,491 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 45,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Fulton Financial worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,138,214 shares of the bank's stock valued at $118,652,000 after acquiring an additional 491,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,883 shares of the bank's stock valued at $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,583,100 shares of the bank's stock valued at $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 723,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363,509 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,662,000 after purchasing an additional 203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,822,385 shares of the bank's stock worth $54,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,817.34. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $331.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Fulton Financial's dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fulton Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Fulton Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $23.00 price target on Fulton Financial and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FULT

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker FULT, is the financial holding company for Fulton Bank, headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a broad range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Fulton Bank, targeting both individual and corporate clients. Fulton Financial's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, treasury management, and specialized banking services designed to support personal wealth goals and business growth initiatives.

Through Fulton Bank, the company provides retail banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and home equity products.

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