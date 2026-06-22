SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,550 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 392,944 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of McDonald's worth $299,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after buying an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,997,789,000 after acquiring an additional 959,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,195,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,895,768,000 after acquiring an additional 277,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,438,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.00 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.82. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.85 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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