SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,695 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Tetra Tech worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after buying an additional 957,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.9%

TTEK opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

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