SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 62,116 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 689.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,132 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of CLEAR Secure worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company's stock worth $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,312,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,193,000 after buying an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,063,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,245,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,696,837 shares of the company's stock worth $94,605,000 after buying an additional 152,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,856 shares of the company's stock worth $92,150,000 after buying an additional 137,249 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.08.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLEAR Secure

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the president owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,332.26. This represents a 33.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146 in the last three months. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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