SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,238 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company's stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Edgewell Personal Care's payout ratio is presently -35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

Further Reading

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