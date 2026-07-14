SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carter's, Inc. $CRI

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Carter's were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Carter's by 445.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 775 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Carter's by 555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter's by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter's by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Carter's by 1,380.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,132 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

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Carter's Stock Down 4.1%

Carter's stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.86. Carter's, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $681.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.59 million. Carter's had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter's, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Carter's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carter's from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Carter's in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carter's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Carter's from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carter's

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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