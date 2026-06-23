SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,561 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 357,041 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $110,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $322.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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