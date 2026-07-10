SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 127,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Ameresco were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 467,562 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 370,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ameresco by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,066,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ameresco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,873,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,111 shares in the company, valued at $479,774. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379.84. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Ameresco Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $25.72 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Ameresco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company had revenue of $401.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.280 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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