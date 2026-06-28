SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 208.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $975.00 price objective on Casey's General Stores and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Casey's General Stores to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $939.29.

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Casey's General Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey’s outlined a three-year growth plan focused on food, new stores, and operational efficiency, which could support longer-term earnings and margin expansion. Casey's Unveils Three-Year Plan Focusing on Growth and Productivity

Casey’s outlined a three-year growth plan focused on food, new stores, and operational efficiency, which could support longer-term earnings and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised Q4 2028 EPS estimates for Casey’s, signaling improved earnings expectations even though the stock retains a Hold rating.

Analysts at Zacks Research raised Q4 2028 EPS estimates for Casey’s, signaling improved earnings expectations even though the stock retains a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target to $995 from $1,032 but kept an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside versus the current share price.

BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target to $995 from $1,032 but kept an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside versus the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Casey’s was highlighted among stocks with strong interest coverage ratios and solid EPS growth prospects, reinforcing its profile as a financially resilient company. 4 Stocks With Strong Interest Coverage Ratios to Buy for H2 2026

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CASY opened at $778.63 on Friday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.00 and a 12 month high of $927.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $818.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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