SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,572 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 164,255 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Hayward worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hayward by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hayward by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 669.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

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Hayward Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm had revenue of $255.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Hayward's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $722,444.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,670,016.86. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,960.12. This represents a 2.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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