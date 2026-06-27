SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Travel + Leisure worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.80 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 9,443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $747,035.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 487,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,550,540.33. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,670. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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