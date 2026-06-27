SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,767 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.38.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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