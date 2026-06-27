SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,855 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ATO opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $149.98 and a 12 month high of $192.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Atmos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $182.60.

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About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Further Reading

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