SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Klarna Group plc $KLAR

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) by 761.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,664 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 132,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Klarna Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Klarna Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Klarna Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Klarna Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Klarna Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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Klarna Group Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of KLAR opened at $19.72 on Friday. Klarna Group plc has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.92.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Klarna Group plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Klarna Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Klarna Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Klarna Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLAR

Key Headlines Impacting Klarna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Klarna Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Klarna’s PriceRunner subsidiary won a Swedish antitrust case against Google, with the court awarding about $1.97 billion in damages. That could provide a meaningful, non-dilutive boost to Klarna’s balance sheet if the award holds through appeals. Article Title

Klarna’s PriceRunner subsidiary won a Swedish antitrust case against Google, with the court awarding about $1.97 billion in damages. That could provide a meaningful, non-dilutive boost to Klarna’s balance sheet if the award holds through appeals. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Klarna from $18 to $27 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved confidence in the stock’s upside after the court victory. Article Title

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Klarna from $18 to $27 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved confidence in the stock’s upside after the court victory. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary suggest the Google ruling could help Klarna’s long-term funding runway, but the payout is not immediate and may be reduced after legal costs, taxes, and appeals. Article Title

Analysts and commentary suggest the Google ruling could help Klarna’s long-term funding runway, but the payout is not immediate and may be reduced after legal costs, taxes, and appeals. Neutral Sentiment: A separate market article questioned whether Klarna can hold onto its valuation after a sharp recent drop, highlighting ongoing investor caution around the stock’s post-IPO volatility. Article Title

A separate market article questioned whether Klarna can hold onto its valuation after a sharp recent drop, highlighting ongoing investor caution around the stock’s post-IPO volatility. Negative Sentiment: Klarna remains unprofitable, and investors are still focused on negative margins and execution risk, which can limit how much the legal win offsets broader concerns about the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Klarna Group Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

Further Reading

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