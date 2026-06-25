SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.88 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,486 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 222,563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.97% of Alarm.com worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company's stock.

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Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alarm.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALRM

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 6,073 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $265,875.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 324,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,221,582.76. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 3,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $172,668.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,952.98. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,420 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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