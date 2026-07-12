SG Americas Securities LLC Has $228,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Perrigo were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,983,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,568,000 after buying an additional 1,101,154 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,138,357 shares of the company's stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 420,626 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,658,601 shares of the company's stock worth $64,848,000 after buying an additional 1,029,770 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,077,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 242,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 3,394,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,873. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $841.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Perrigo's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Perrigo's payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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