SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 241.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Impinj worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 29.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000.

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Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 782,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715,620.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 265,124 shares of company stock worth $36,565,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.70.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. UBS Group upped their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $144.00 price objective on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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