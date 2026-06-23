SG Americas Securities LLC Has $48.06 Million Stock Position in CSX Corporation $CSX

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,841 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 210,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of CSX worth $48,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in CSX by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 207,454 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in shares of CSX by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 96,484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 944,946 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 425,395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 111,914 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 45,116 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 21.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CSX's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on CSX from $45.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 353,714 shares in the company, valued at $16,430,015.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Boone sold 136,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $6,384,263.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,742,647.40. The trade was a 39.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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