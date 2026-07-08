SG Americas Securities LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE - Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3,507.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DXP Enterprises Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.64. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.97. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $183.91.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $521.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 6,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $968,758.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,247,700. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $1,643,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 590,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,021,364.94. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXPE

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP's product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

Further Reading

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