SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,671 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Qualys worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Get Qualys alerts: Sign Up

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.65. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Qualys's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair cut shares of Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $87.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $238,829.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,034.18. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 13,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total value of $1,514,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,886 shares in the company, valued at $28,669,420.78. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,354 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualys wasn't on the list.

While Qualys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here