SG Americas Securities LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 29,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Itron were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $106,340,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $73,654,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,990,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Itron by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $75,306,000 after acquiring an additional 180,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.81. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The company had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,618.86. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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