SG Americas Securities LLC Has $665,000 Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Repligen were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Repligen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,766. The company's fifty day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $175.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Repligen to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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