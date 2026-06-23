SG Americas Securities LLC Has $78.05 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,060 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.85% of United Natural Foods worth $78,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Natural Foods

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $249,964.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,120,440. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 0.81. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $57.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

See Also

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