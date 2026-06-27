SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,773 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 74,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company's stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 967,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,242,000 after acquiring an additional 199,270 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Evergy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 18,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Evergy by 114.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,837 shares of the company's stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,215,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,119,000 after purchasing an additional 237,046 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evergy

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $48,846.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,358.80. The trade was a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,869.94. This represents a 22.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $1,061,870. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EVRG opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $87.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Evergy's payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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