SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,252 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 156,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of Expedia Group worth $74,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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