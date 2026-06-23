SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 29,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $78,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9%

TMUS opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $189.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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