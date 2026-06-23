SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 387,127 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,609 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 387,127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $78,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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