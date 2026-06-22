SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 53,823 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,895 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 53,823 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Transdigm Group worth $116,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,332.12 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,224.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,275.89. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,525.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $39,255,843 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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