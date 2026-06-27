SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,425 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,318 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $79,081,000 after acquiring an additional 124,246 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $2,319,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $1,897,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,542 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 911,843 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,311,360. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Stock Down 0.6%

ILMN opened at $176.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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